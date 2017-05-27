St. Clairsville Chipotle Affected by Data Breach

DENVER, CO — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen.
In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017.
“The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS (point-of-sale) device,” the company announced on its website.
A new tool released by Chipotle allows customers to find which restaurants were affected. In Ohio, dozens of restaurants were affected by the breach including the following:
Athens
- 41 South Court St. 45701 4/12/2017–4/18/2017
Canal Winchester
- 695 West Waterloo Street 43110 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Chillicothe
- 1290 North Bridge Street, Suite A 45601 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Circleville
- 1469 South Court Street 43113 4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Columbus
- 771 Bethel Road Space E-150 43214 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
- 6815 E. BROAD 43213 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 6590 Sawmill Rd 43235 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 5375 New Albany Rd West 43054 3/26/2017–4/8/2017
- 488 S. HIGH ST. 43215 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 4750 Morose Road 43230 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 4489 North High Street 43219 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 4034 TOWNSFAIR WAY 43219 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
- 401 N Front Street, #105 43215 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 2484 E. MAIN ST. 43209 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1960 East Dublin-Granville Road 43229 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1851 Morse Road 43229 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
- 1835 Hillliard Rome Road 43228 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1779 KINGSDALE CENTER 43221 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1726 N HIGH STREET 43201 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
- 154 HUTCHINSON AVE 43235 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1528 Georgesville Road 43228 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 1140 Polaris Parkway 43240 3/28/2017–4/18/2017
- 1000 North High Street 43201 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
Delaware
- 1710 Columbus Pike 430153/26/2017–4/18/2017
Dublin
- 6776 PERIMETER LOOP DR 43017 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 6079 Park Center Circle 43017 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Gahanna
- 95 N. Hamilton Rd. 43230 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Grove City
- 1671 Stringtown Road 43123 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Hilliard
- 3670 Fishinger Blvd. 43026 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Lancaster
- 1608 N. Memorial Drive 43130 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Marion
- 135 Edgefield Blvd 43302 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Marysville
- 1089 Delaware Ave. 43040 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Newark
- 1292 N 21st Street 43055 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Reynoldsburg
- 7611 Farmsburg Drive 43068 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 6316 TUSSING RD. 43068 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
St. Clairsville
- 68041 Mall Ring Rd 43950 4/11/2017-4/18/2017
Westerville
- 641 S. STATE STREET 43081 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
- 63 Maxtown Road 43081 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Whitehall
- 3822 Broad Street, Unit 41A 43213 3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Zanesville
- 3581 Maple Avenue 43701 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
To see a full list of restaurants from around the country, click here: Chipotle Data Breach Tool