Cedar Point Offering Free Admission to Military Members - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Cedar Point Offering Free Admission to Military Members

Posted: Updated:

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the U.S. Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend.

Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each.

Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid May 26-29, 2017.

Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.

A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ID, or a copy of DD-214 discharge papers and photo ID.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.