Traffic assist leads to drug arrests

Three Wheeling men are behind bars and are facing drug-related charges.

Wheeling Police say they were patrolling the area near Carmel Road shortly after midnight on Saturday when they noticed a broken down car.

They say while trying to assist, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and later found several grams of the drug, as well as Xanex, a scale, more than $1,100 cash and four cell phones.

Police arrested Tysaun Pugh-Davis, 19, Steven Aldridge, 19, and Caveizz Cunningham, 22.

All three are facing varying possession charges.

Police say Pugh-Davis tried to run from them. He is also facing eluding and obstructing an officer charges.