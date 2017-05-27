Traffic assist leads to drug arrests

Three Wheeling men are behind bars and are facing drug-related charges.
Wheeling Police say they were patrolling the area near Carmel Road shortly after midnight on Saturday when they noticed a broken down car.
They say while trying to assist, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and later found several grams of the drug, as well as Xanex, a scale, more than $1,100 cash and four cell phones.
Police arrested Tysaun Pugh-Davis, 19, Steven Aldridge, 19, and Caveizz Cunningham, 22.
All three are facing varying possession charges.
Police say Pugh-Davis tried to run from them. He is also facing eluding and obstructing an officer charges.
WTRF
