Half Marathon a success despite rain

The Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic is an annual tradition in the Friendly City, and even the rain could not keep the runners or their supporters at home.

As the racers ran up and down the hills, friends and family lined the 13. mile course to cheer them on, offering words of encouragement. Some even came from hours away to show their support.

"I drove from Dayton, Ohio at 4:00 this morning. Family always supported me when I ran it, so I just thought I'd come out and support Dan," said Jay Marshall, supporting his cousin Dan Snider.

Friends and family are not the only support system. Countless volunteers dedicate their Saturday morning to make sure the race is successful, even down to the people standing at the finish line, handing the runners a towel.

This year, John Marshall High School's YoungLife Club took on that responsibility. They say it is exciting to watch all the action up close.

Of course, you can not forget the beloved Iron Men. Six of the Iron Men participated this year, making it their 41st Ogden Half Marathon.

Their goal is to run in at least 50.

Congratulations to the winner, Teferi Bacha Regasa of Ethiopia. He narrowly beat Hillary Too, also of Ethiopia.

Announcers say it was one of the closest races they have ever seen.