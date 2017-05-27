YWCA hosts first Mini-Con

Saturday marked a first-of-its-kind event in Wheeling.

The YWCA hosted a Mini-Con, which is a smaller version of a Comic-Con.

There were several vendors selling comic books and other memorabilia, and attendees dressed like their favorite fictional character.

Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for the YWCA Ron Scott, Jr. says the purpose of this event was to reach a niche group of people he feels is under-served in the Ohio Valley.

"Part of my position is to look for cultures or niche groups of people who don't necessarily feel celebrated, showcased or highlighted. We've touched on a lot of them so far with the position, but most of them are based on either religion, color, racial background, those sort of things. One of the ones I've found that sort of crossed all those barriers was comic books and the love of super heroes and stuff like that," said Scott.

Scott says he would like to eventually hold a full-sized Comic-Con for the Ohio Valley.

The YWCA is planning many more multicultural events in the near future.