Pipeline cannot resume drilling

A natural gas pipeline can no longer resume drilling beneath creeks in southeast Ohio and northern West Virginia.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected Energy Transfers' request to resume horizontal drilling. The project will carry gas from Appalachian shale fields across Ohio and to other states.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the company to pay $714,000 in civil penalties connected to problems with pipeline construction that began earlier this year.
WTRF
