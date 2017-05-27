Summer fun at Oglebay Park

The memorial day weekend fun continued over at Oglebay Park Saturday for their season opening.

Residents had the chance to jump in the water and enjoy inflatable rides which were all throughout the park inside and outside of the pool.

If you didn't have a chance to go out earlier today and partake in the fun don't worry you still have the chance. The inflatable rides will be open until 8 pm in the lower Lake Parking Lot.

And there will be fireworks at Schenk Lake Saturday beginning at 9:30 pm.