Quaker Steak & Lube raising money for military families

Quaker Steak & Lube are asking for your help to give back to families of fallen and disabled military veterans.

How it works is the next time your eating at the restaurant just tell your server to round up your check to make a donation, and they'll round it up to the next dollar or more. If you're unable to make it to the restaurant and would still like to make a donation you can text the amount you'd like to give to 36413.

All money donated will help provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disable service men and women.

They'll be taking donations until July 4th.