WVU delays possible tuition increase amid state budget limbo

West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.

WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.

David Alvarez, the board's Finance and Facilities and Revitalization Committee chairman, said it's a very difficult position without a state budget to finalize work for next year.

WVU President Gordon Gee tells The Dominion Post (http://bit.ly/2rs662i) it's fair to say there will be a tuition increase, but it's unclear at what level, due to state budget uncertainty.

The state Legislature remains in negotiations over the budget, and is in recess and scheduled to return June 5.

The next WVU board meeting is June 16. The fiscal year starts July 1.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.