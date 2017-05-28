DockDogs Returns for Memorial Day Weekend

A family favorite event has returned to the Ohio Valley for Memorial Day weekend.

DockDogs is hosting competitions all weekend long at Cabela's at the Highlands for your canine companions.

All breeds are invited to see which can jump the furthest or highest into a 40 foot long pool.

Cabela's brings in DockDogs twice a year: over Memorial and Labor Day weekends.

They say it has become a tradition that people look forward to. Some even come in from out of town to participate.

"We have a lot of RVs over there, and the folks come and camp here. They stay for the entire weekend. So it's become a very, very big popular thing. That also brings families together because the families travel and bring their dogs, and they have a great time," said Bud Forte, Retail Marketing Manager at Cabela's.

The competition continues Monday, and there is still time to sign your dog up to participate.

Just go to Cabela's beginning at 9:00 Monday morning to get registered. Competition begins at 10:00 a.m..