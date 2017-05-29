Names Released in Fatal Route 40 Accident

UPDATE 6:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 31:



The names of the victims in Sunday's late-night accident have been released. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said Brandon Gates, 22, of Triadelphia was killed and Robert Staymate, Jr., 49, of St. Clairsville was injured. Howard did not have an update on Staymate Jr.'s condition as of Wednesday evening.

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.:

Officials have released new information in regards to a fatal crash late Sunday evening.

Deputies and several EMS units responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. near Battle Run Road on US 40.

Two motorcycles had been hit that were traveling east on Route 40.

Officers reportedly found that a pickup truck hit the motorcycles head-on after crossing over from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes.

The 22-year-old victim from Triadelphia died at the scene.

A 39-year-old from St. Clairsville is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Police have not yet released the victims' names.

Joshua Kraushaar, the driver of the pick-up truck, allegedly drove away after the accident until his pickup truck broke down.

Kraushaar reportedly got out of his vehicle to try to fix his truck after the crash. He was able to get the vehicle running again, and drove further from the scene of the crash.

The truck eventually locked up, and it could not be driven anymore.

Officials said Kraushaar was found west of the scene on Route 40.

Kraushaar was arraigned before Magistrate Charlie Murphy on Monday and is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

For his two felony charges, he could face 3-15 years on DUI with death and a $1,000-$3,000 fine, as well as 1-5 years for leaving the scene of a crash with death, and a fine of $3,000.

Stay with 7News as we continue to update this story.

--------------

UPDATE 9:01 a.m.:

Police have confirmed that one person is in custody after a fatal crash late Sunday night.

The incident occurred on Dixon Run Road along Route 40 in Valley Grove.

Joshua Kraushaar, 23, of Claysville, Pa. was arrested after his truck hit two motorcycles head-on while resulting in the death of one person.

Police report that he was driving under the influence.

The second victim was critically injured.

Kraushaar is in the Northern Regional Jail, and is facing two felony charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and DUI fatality.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

--------------

ORIGINAL:

One person is in custody after a truck and motorcycle hit head-on late Sunday night.

This happened on Route 40 in Triadelphia.

Details are still limited as of early Monday morning, but Ohio County Sheriff's Deputies report that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Officials would not confirm the extent of any injuries or what charges the driver is facing. They say that information will be released later Monday morning.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.