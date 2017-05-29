Officials: Man in Custody After Fatal Route 40 Crash

UPDATE 9:01 a.m.:

Police have confirmed that one person is in custody after a fatal crash late Sunday night.

The incident occurred on Dixon Run Road along Route 40 in Valley Grove.

Joshua Kraushaar, 23, of Claysville, Pa. was arrested after his truck hit two motorcycles head-on while resulting in the death of one person.

Police report that he was driving under the influence.

The second victim was critically injured.

Kraushaar is in the Northern Regional Jail, and is facing two felony charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and DUI fatality.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

--------------

ORIGINAL:

One person is in custody after a truck and motorcycle hit head-on late Sunday night.

This happened on Route 40 in Triadelphia.

Details are still limited as of early Monday morning, but Ohio County Sheriff's Deputies report that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Officials would not confirm the extent of any injuries or what charges the driver is facing. They say that information will be released later Monday morning.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.