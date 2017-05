One Person in Custody After Truck and Motorcycle Collide

One person is in custody after a truck and motorcycle hit head-on late Sunday night.

This happened on National Road in Triadelphia.

Details are still limited as of early Monday morning, but Ohio County Sheriff's Deputies report that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

Officials would not confirm the extent of any injuries or what charges the driver is facing. They say that information will be released later Monday morning.

