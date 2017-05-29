Events Planned to Honor Memorial Day

There are plenty of Memorial Day events happening in the Ohio Valley to honor those who have served our country.



On Monday, Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger will be speaking in West Alexander as the city's Post 656 will be hosting a ceremony in the Cemetery Gazebo at 11.

In Weirton -- the American Legion Post 10 will have a service at 11.



In Bethesda -- there will be a parade at 11 and then a veterans memorial dedication at the Memorial Plaza at 12:15.



And in St. Clairsville -- there will be a service at the Veterans Memorial at 11. Judge Frank Fregiato will be speaking at this event.