Memorial Day Balloon Release Bringing Awareness of Veteran Suicide

One organization took a different approach while honoring Memorial Day Monday morning.

The staff of the Chambers Funeral Home in Wellsburg, as well as the Hackett Family of Bethany, released 20 balloons in awareness and in memory of the 20 Veterans who commit suicide each day.

“Falling on a Monday as it does each year, the long weekend is often seen as nothing more than a good chance to get away for an early summer vacation,” said Eric Fithyan, Owner of Chambers and James “But here at Chambers and James, we see it as a cherished opportunity to bring the community together to pay tribute to those who died defending our nation, our freedoms, and our democratic way of life.”

The goal of the event was to bring awareness to the troubling issue that, each day, 20 veterans commit suicide.

Nationwide, that is a loss of over 7,000 service men and women each year.

“This is a national tragedy”, said Eric Fithyan, “and here at Chambers and James we’ve made the decision to become part of the solution. The first step is to build awareness of the problem.”

Twenty white balloons were released, as a symbol of the loss shared through their decision to commit suicide.

If anyone is in need of the Suicide Prevention, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

They can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.