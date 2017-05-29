Ohio Valley Airsoft Celebrates Grand Opening

Ohio Valley Airsoft recently celebrated its grand opening at its location on Union Street in Bellaire.

It features a 10,000-square-foot indoor facility and pro-shop. Players can take part in a number of different activities, many of which are based off of popular video games.

Airsoft is a competitive team sport where players eliminate their opponents with plastic BBs.

The business is owned and operated by local police officers, Mike Hendershot and Mike Wheeler.

Both have over ten years of experience in Airsoft games.

"Mike Hendershot and I started this together to get kids off the streets. That was our main thing. Give them something to do in the Ohio Valley. We both grew up in the valley and there was nothing to do," said Wheeler.

Since their opening, Ohio Valley Airsoft has attracted competitors from as far away as Beckley, West Virginia and Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information check out their website at ohiovalleyairsoft.com.