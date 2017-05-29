Local Students Bring Home National Speech and Debate Competition - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Local Students Bring Home National Speech and Debate Competition Awards

Twelve students from the Wheeling Park High School speech and debate team recently returned from National Competition in Louisville with some impressive awards in tow. 

In order to qualify, the students had to place first or second at the state competition in March.

Six of the 12 students qualified for the final elimination rounds, two made it to octo-finals, and two made it to finals. 

Paushaly Sau placed sixth, and Adam Payne placed third in the nation. 

The entire team was also named one of the top five speech teams in the country. Congratulations! 

