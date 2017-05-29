Community Honors Fallen Marshall County Heroes

Hundreds gathered inside Central Elementary this morning, bringing their flags and their best red, white and blue to thank men and women in uniform.

Presented by the Moundsville American Legion Post 3 and the Moundsville Veterans Honor guard, there was a moving 21 gun salute and taps, reading of deceased Marshall County heroes, a prisoner of war dedication, a dedication to the parents of a fallen local hero, a post everlasting ceremony, and patriotic favorites from the John Marshall High School choir.

Outstanding members of the community were also recognized, like 4th graders Emaleigh, Avery and Ella, who just finished an award winning project for their research about women in World War II.

The girls said it gave them a whole new perspective on Memorial Day. "It's not just only us and that a lot more people did a lot more things," said Emaleigh Lusher, 4th grade student.

"Getting our next generation to learn the history and the sacrifices that have been given for them, so that when they grow up they will appreciate what has been done for them, because America is the greatest nation in the world," said Gary Rider, Marshall County Patriots and Heroes Author.

During the ceremony, veterans of all wars were asked to stand and be thanked for their service. The majority of veterans had served in the Vietnam War, there were several World War II veterans in the audience, too.