Weirton Residents Remember Our Fallen Heroes

All gave some, some gave all, and some are still missing.

That's what Memorial Day is all about: honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect us and our freedoms.

"I think everyone feels good when they can show some kind of respect to those who, you know, have given themselves for freedom and our democracy. I think this is a very good way of showing tribute to them," said Jim Bissett, a Vietnam War Veteran.

Today, dozens of people gathered together in Weirton to remember the lives of selfless veterans.

Through wreathe ceremonies, moments of silence, a gun salute and more, our country's brave men and women were honored. Veterans were also reminded that they'll never be forgotten.

"This is one town here, Weirton, that really stands behind its veterans and I appreciate that. I really do. When I think about all my good buddies and friends that I left over there, I get too emotional," said Ernest Nicholas Sr., a Korean War Veteran.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War One, so today's ceremony also included a moment of silence to remember America's impact on the world.