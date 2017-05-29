Courthouse Renovations Nearly Complete

Repairs are nearly complete on the Belmont County Courthouse.

The $2.2 million dollar project has been going on for over a year and as we move closer to summer, the finishing touches are being done.

Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas tells 7News they are painting the exterior of the top of the courthouse, the roof has been replaced, and the dome at the top has been re-painted. He said commissioners are most proud of the fact that no taxpayer dollars were used in the project.

"This is the grand old lady building of Belmont County, it's a beautiful building. It has needed some repairs, those repairs are being made and the building will be in very good shape for many, many years to come with the work that we're doing," stated Thomas.

He said the project should be complete this summer.