Memorial Service Held in Jefferson County

Americans across the country are taking time to remember the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice and many memorial services were held right here in the Ohio Valley.

Monday in Jefferson County, a memorial service was held at the Fort Steuben Burial Estates where dozens gathered to remember the lives of selfless veterans.

The service featured Indian Creek Schools Assistant Superintendent John Belt as the guest speaker. The Wintersville American Legion Post 557 Honor Guard was also there, among others.

Many locals found the ceremony touching and a great time of remembrance.

Memorial Day is a time to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us. It's not about thanking Veterans. It's about thanking those who died in service to our country," said Holly Lewis who is the 10th District Commander of the American Legion.

Helen Freeman is the daughter of a veteran. She said, "There's actually not enough thank yous in the world for all the sacrifice that you've done for me, for you, for the country."

The ceremony included songs, moments of silence, a gun salute and more, but locals say the best part was honoring those who gave everything for our safety and freedom.