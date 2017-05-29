Remembering our Local Fallen Heroes

Throughout the month of May, 7News has highlighted the legacies of three brave men from our area and a group of veterans along with compassionate bikers who make it a priority to honor some of our veterans who are buried in Belmont County.

All of these heroes sacrificed more than we could ever imagine to keep us safe, "I just didn't know, I just kept thinking, 'What was he thinking?' As the plane was going down, what was he thinking," said Cathy Hammond, mother of fallen soldier Ryan Hammond.

Each one leaving behind their families, their friends, and one of the leaving behind their infant child. It's been a hard topic for the families to talk about, but they all agree it helps to keep their legacies alive, "It's heartwarming to know that his name will be remembered and that he is honored at all times and I think it's something his daughter can be proud in," said Shelley Guthrie, mother of fallen soldier Spc. Julian Berisford.

Each man has been described as fun-loving and energetic.

They would do anything they could to help someone in need, that includes helping an entire nation of people they didn't know, but the awful day the families got that unthinkable knock on the door is something that will be forever etched into their memories.

For the families and friends of one hero, they've turned tragedy into triumph with a scholarship fund in his honor, "It's something that you don't get over, but you remember him and you think about all of the times that he did make you laugh and the stories. That's what you want to remember," said Derek Hoover, a lifelong friend of fallen soldier Sgt. Nathan Kennedy.

One group of bikers and veterans have accepted the mission of placing hundreds of flags on the graves of their fallen comrades, not because they have to, but because they know these soldiers deserve the recognition they've earned through their sacrifice, "All our veterans need to be honored all the time. As far back as this cemetery goes, there's people that are long forgotten. They don't have families around anymore to do anything like that. I mean some people put their own flags up, but the Civil War's a long time ago and they're long gone," said public information officers for the Reckoning Motorcycle Club.

From all of us here at 7News, we can't say 'thank you' enough for everything our fallen soldiers have done and a huge thank you to all of the families who opened up to us this month to share their incredible stories!

