Ohio Drivers See Lower Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The end of the long weekend for Memorial Day has brought lower gas prices for drivers around Ohio.



The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.29 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's down from about $2.36 a week ago and $2.49 at this time last year.



The national average was $2.37 per gallon on Monday. That's a penny higher than last week and a nickel more than the average from this time last year.



AAA had projected that over 34 million people nationwide would take a road trip of some sort for the holiday weekend and that summer travel will increase fuel demand.



___



Online:



AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

