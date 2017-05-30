Oglebay Good Zoo Offers New Wellness Program

Oglebay Good Zoo members will be able to enter before the zoo opens at 9 a.m. starting Tuesday.

The program is a part of their new wellness activity called the Hoofing It Walking Program.

Members will be able to walk the trail around the zoo while viewing the animals, which is three-quarters of a mile.

Each trip around the zoo burns approximately 75 calories.

The wellness activity will run all summer, and will end September 22nd.

The zoo also offers a Zooper Fit Kids program for children ages four and up.

This will be held on Saturdays throughout the summer.