Oglebay Good Zoo Offers New Wellness Program

Oglebay Good Zoo members will be able to enter before the zoo opens at 9 a.m. starting Tuesday.
The program is a part of their new wellness activity called the Hoofing It Walking Program.
Members will be able to walk the trail around the zoo while viewing the animals, which is three-quarters of a mile.
Each trip around the zoo burns approximately 75 calories.
The wellness activity will run all summer, and will end September 22nd.
The zoo also offers a Zooper Fit Kids program for children ages four and up.
This will be held on Saturdays throughout the summer.
