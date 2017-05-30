Former St. Clairsville Teacher, Coach to Appear in Court for Sentencing

A former St. Clairsville teacher and softball coach is due to appear in court on Tuesday at noon for sentencing.

Rachel Duncan, 34, pleaded guilty to nine counts of gross sexual imposition, which is a fourth degree felony, on May 16th.

Duncan has been on unpaid leave since August 1st of last year after more than 9,000 text messages between Duncan and a student were retrieved forensically from their cellphones.

The incidents allegedly began in early 2014, and continued for more than two years.

The maximum penalty is 18 months on each count, meaning Duncan could face 162 months.

