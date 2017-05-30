Former Teacher, Coach Sentenced in Court

UPDATE 1:04 p.m.:

A former St. Clairsville teacher and softball coach appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for sentencing.

Rachel Duncan, 34, was sentence to a year and a half in prison for each of the nine counts she was convicted of.

Duncan will serve only one and a half years behind bars.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution and the defense agreed to recommend that the sentences be run concurrently.

According to Judge Frank Fregiato, these were not consensual acts.

Judge Fregiato went on to say that Duncan had been "grooming" the student for years, giving her gifts, compliments, and nearly 10,000 text messages.

ORIGINAL:

A former St. Clairsville teacher and softball coach is due to appear in court on Tuesday at noon for sentencing.

Rachel Duncan, 34, pleaded guilty to nine counts of gross sexual imposition, which is a fourth degree felony, on May 16th.

Duncan has been on unpaid leave since August 1st of last year after more than 9,000 text messages between Duncan and a student were retrieved forensically from their cellphones.

The incidents allegedly began in early 2014, and continued for more than two years.

The maximum penalty is 18 months on each count, meaning Duncan could face 162 months.

Stay with 7News for more information.