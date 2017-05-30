Police Investigate Woman's Death in Somerton - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Police Investigate Woman's Death in Somerton

The Belmont County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death in Somerton that occurred over the weekend.

Officials say a dead-on-arrival call came in at 7:45 Sunday evening.

Reports say a 27-year-old woman was found hanging in a wooded area in Somerset Township.

The woman had reportedly been missing for several days.

Her name has not yet been released.

The deputy coroner and sheriff's deputies were called to the scene.

No ruling has been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

