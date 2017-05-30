Local Teen's Legacy Lives on Worldwide

It's been almost three years since the Carroll family lost their son Michael to cancer, but everyday his legacy lives on, even around the world.

Michael's Meanies are characters that he designed to be used as stress relievers for kids in the hospital, and they are now in 20 countries and 373 facilities.

Before he passed, Michael got to see the Meanies in 100 facilities in all 50 states.

His mom, Linda, said they never thought it would still be growing like it is.

"You know sadly to say everyday another child is diagnosed with some sort of cancer. So, we just continue on and that's what Michael wanted to do and if they find a cure then we'll stop and that will be our pleasure but until then we have to continue on with Michael's dream," Linda said.

You can check out their Facebook page and website for ways you can continue to support this local family making a big difference around the world.