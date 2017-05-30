Officials: Thousands Stolen from Wheeling Park High School Safe

Officials with Ohio County Schools have confirmed that the theft of a substantial amount of money occurred at Wheeling Park High School.

Dr. Kim Miller said that $2,696 was taken from a safe in an office area.

Dr. Miller said that when the theft happened, the school reported it immediately to the Sheriff's Department.

7News called the Sheriff's Department for the report, but officials said they do not have the report on file.

Dr. Miller said she is not sure if the report is still being finalized in a continuing investigation.

At the end of the school year, Dr. Miller said there is always a lot of money coming in and out, and hopes the theft was not done by a school employee.

She hopes the post on Facebook might help lead to clues about who did this.

Dr. Miller said when the school does find out, they will be pressing charges.