West Virginia police officer dies in accident during pursuit

(WVNS) -- The city of Bluefield, West Virginia is mourning the loss of one of their police officers.

One officer from the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department is dead and three other officers are hurt after a police pursuit.

A West Virginia State Trooper was also involved in the chase.

It happened on Bluefield and Princeton Avenue and ended up at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Lee Street.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow believes the pursuit was related to a possible DUI.

That suspect wasn't hurt but is now facing charges.

Out of respect for the fallen officer's family, Dillow isn't releasing his name right now.

"I would like to remind everyone that these men that were our there last night doing what they do every night they have families they have friends so please keep that in mind as you maybe meet their family or as you find out who they are," Dillow said.

Dillow says the three other officers who were injured are fine.

He says troopers are handling the investigation and are doing an accident re-enactment.