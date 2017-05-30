No More Recycling In Brooke County

Brooke County officials confirm their grant funding has been eliminated for recycling.

This means the County's Recycling Center will be shut down for a few weeks, if not longer.

Officials say the Center is currently applying for grants to get their funding back, but until then, all bins will be pulled from the county's designated recycling centers.

Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis says that many people enjoy the recycling services in the County, so officials are hoping to return to full operations soon.

"Hopefully we'll have it back up and running in no time at all. We're working with the Solid Waste Authority Board and they're making every attempt and we appreciate the people on that board. For so many years, they've done an outstanding job, but we'll have this straightened out in no time," Ennis said.



While the Brooke County Commissioners are hopeful the issue will be resolved soon, they're asking people to not take anymore recyclables to the designated areas.

The bins are already overflowing with trash and with the center shut down, no one will be picking that trash up.