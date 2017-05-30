Local Business Raises Money for Easter Seals

One local business stepped up in a big way to help area children and adults with disabilities.

Owners of the 3rd Alarm Bar on Wheeling Island presented a check of $9,000 to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday.

The money was raised just last week at their annual golf scramble, which has become one of Easter Seals biggest fundraisers.

Proceeds from last year's scramble were used to buy universal gym equipment that is used for physical therapy.

"The people that work here, they don't just work here, they dedicate themselves to working here. It makes us feel good to be able to help them with all of the things they do to help people," said Tom Vapner, owner of the 3rd Alarm Bar.

"Without the support of the community and people such as him we couldn't exist so we are really grateful. We have put the money to good use to buy some great equipment that will help out our children," said Jay Prather, President and CEO of Easter Seals.

Since 2012, the scramble has raised over $50,000 for Easter Seals.