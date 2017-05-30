Loud Noise Raises Questions in Belmont County

It was the boom heard around the Ohio Valley.

Lt. John Burdock with the Barton Fire Department told 7News, they responded after a loud boom that originated from a Mark West compressor station just off of Colerain Mt Pleasant Road around 3 o'clock Monday morning.

People from the Ohio Valley took to social media to find out what the noise was that was heard throughout the Colerain area and even into Bethlehem.

Multiple agencies from across Belmont did respond and officials said the loud sound was the result of an equipment malfunction, but there was never any danger surrounding the incident and no one was injured.