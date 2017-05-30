Two Arrested at Wheeling Halfway House

Two men were removed from the Bannum Place halfway house in Downtown Wheeling after what official said was an incident involving drugs.

Officers with the U.S. Marshal's Service said they responded to the incident and had to remove these two men, Zachary Michael Foster, 24, and Lucas John Fitzsimmons, 29, for violating the terms of being in the halfway house.

Officials suspect the incident was centered around drug activity and a related drug overdose at the facility.

We've reached out to the halfway house multiple times, and they have not made any comment on the situation.