Man Wanted for Impersonating Police Officer

Harrison County Sheriffs are currently searching for a man wanted for two charges.

Police say they are looking for Ed Albright, from Scio, OH.

Albright, 52, is wanted for Impersonating a Police Officer, and for Felonious Assault.

Police describe Albright as a 5'8" white male, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

He is believed to be driving a silver/gray 2006 Dodge Dakota Pickup Truck with Ohio Temp Plate E-912424.

If you have any information, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (740) 942-2197.