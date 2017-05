A man guilty of robbing a gas station in Powhatan Point was sentenced to 132 years in prison on Tuesday.

Donald Harrigan, 56, was found guilty of robbing the Powhatan Convenient with a fake gun, holding four people against their will back in December 2016

He was convicted of one count of robbery and four counts of kidnapping.

Judge Vavra gave him the extended sentence because he's a repeat violent offender.