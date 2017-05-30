Wheeling Park and Oglebay Park Upgrade Pools

The two main pools at Wheeling and Oglebay parks are open for the summer, and they debuted some new features this year.

At Wheeling Park, there is a brand new inflatable obstacle course for all the children to enjoy. The rock wall is also another fun activity inside the pool. Kids can climb up a few feet and splash back into the water. So far, the reviews on the new activities have been positive.

John Hargleroad, the Director of Wheeling Park Operations, said "The pool additions have been very well received. This time of year we have a number of school groups coming out and enjoying the new additions."

On the outside of the pool, there's new yellow and blue paintings on the concrete, similar to the splash pad at Oglebay. For those who are looking to relax, well you don't have to worry about those old benches anymore.

Hargleroad said, "We are replacing them with recycled plastic benches that are very well received by our guests. They recline and sit up, they're just a very nice addition to the pool." And for those who don't want to sit in the sun, he said, "we purchased over a dozen umbrellas. The shade is more important to swimmers these days, so we are putting umbrellas in every time we make upgrades to the pools."

Now at Oglebay park, they also have the inflatable obstacle course but this one comes with a tower. Mike Potts, the Director of facilities and recreation for Oglebay park, said, "you can off the back side of it, you can jump off of it, you can slide off of it, so it's really for any kids any age."

They have also purchased lounge chairs made from recyclable material and improved the lighting and fixtures in the dressing rooms, and for those wondering about the Splash Pad, it also up and running . The pools may have only been open for about a week, but so far, people have been enjoying the new additions.

Potts said, "It gives kids activities, makes them be active instead of sitting at home on the couch. Kids don't want to come to the pool anymore to just swim. They want to have some kind of activity to do, so it does help with that.")

The improvements cost over 100 thousand dollars for Wheeling park, and around 30 to 40 thousand dollars for Oglebay, but the directors agree that this was a good investment. Potts said, "we do hope that this adds not only our locals guests come up and enjoy the new items but also adds a value for guests staying here at the resort."

Now with school being out and summertime temperatures getting closer, they hope that this year turns out to be a good one.

Potts said, "I think we'll have a good summer as long as the weather cooperates." Hargleroad said, "The swimming pool season is what parks are all about, and we look forward to nice crowds at our Saturday night dive in movies."

Both pools are open between 11 AM to 7 PM everyday, except for on Saturday's at Wheeling Park when they host "the dive-in" movie night.