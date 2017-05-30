Progress is Being Made on Bellaire Courthouse

There is still a lot of work to be done after a fire at the Northern and Eastern Division courthouse in Bellaire that happened on May 2nd.

Court staff has been recently moved to a building at the North end of town, 407 53rd Street, where court filing and court costs can be paid. Court proceedings are still being held in the Belmont County Jail courtroom.

Belmont County Commission President, Mark Thomas says, repairs could take 60-90 days once they begin, but they will take their time in doing so to make sure everything will be safe for the public and staff to return, "We await a final approval from the insurance adjuster and company. Our insurance company is negotiating with the contractor on the final cost of the repairs," Thomas said.

Officials will continue to take their time in the matter to ensure all of the repairs are done in a way that maintains the safety of the public and the staff, "We thank our staff for the hard work and extra effort as we work thru a very challenging situation," said Thomas.