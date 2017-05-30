Investigation into Homicide of Kyle Morgan Continues

It's been nearly a year since anyone has heard anything about the mysterious death of a 15-year-old Marshall County boy and Tuesday night there still isn't any significant new piece of evidence.

Kyle Morgan went missing on June 15th of last year and his body was found the next day under the Fort Henry Bridge.

Sergeant Gregg McKenzie with the Wheeling Police Department said they are still conducting interviews, but they haven't turned any new piece of evidence to lead them to the homicide.

Wheeling Police said they've not only been busy with the Morgan case, but also with a murder investigation on Wheeling Island and an unsolved robbery at Chase Bank on Bae Mar Place.