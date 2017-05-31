Ohio bill would allow gun owners to shoot in self-defense without retreating

A controversial bill is being proposed in Ohio.

House Bill 228 would make it so a person wouldn't have to retreat if they shot someone in self defense as long as that defense is taken in a place they are legally allowed to be in.

Currently, residents have a duty to retreat before defending themselves if they are not in their car or residence.

The bill would force prosecutors to prove the shooting was not in self defense.

The current bill requires someone who uses that defense has to prove it themselves if they are charged with a crime.

"Unless there is outward manifestations or evidence of self-defense, it's going to be very difficult to show what a person's state of mind would be," said Prosecutor Kyle Rohrer.

The bill has support from some gun enthusiasts who say the burden of proof should be on the state because they believe that's how our system of justice works.