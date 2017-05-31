"Bellaire House" Holds Event to Raise Money for Paranormal Education

The "Bellaire House" is holding an event to raise money for the continued education of paranormal and afterlife research.

The Bellaire House on Belmont Street is a spot that attracts people from all over the world when it comes to paranormal activities and investigations.

Recently, the house was the focus of a show called "Paranormal Lockdown" that aired on TLC in January.

On Sunday June 4th, the owners are holding a spaghetti benefit dinner at the house to raise money for the continued education of the paranormal and afterlife research they offer to both investigators and the public.

The owner of the house says its an exciting opportunity for people to see what the Bellaire House is all about.

"We've all had grieving problems, we've all grieved over a deceased loved one, all of us have. And we think, 'are they okay, where did they go, are they safe, out of pain?' Well here, we can actually start studying that with someone, that has lost someone. And that grieving process, we can help them heal, we can help them balance, we can find answers for them," said owner Kristen Lee.

The spaghetti dinner is being held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the house at 1699 Belmont Street.

They're asking a $10 donation, and they'll be doing tours, as well.

And at 8:30 p.m., a public investigation is happening with a number of researchers.

They'll also have different vendors set up for you to visit.

For more information about the house, just search Bellaire House on Facebook.