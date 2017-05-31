Man Sentenced for Trying to Drown Wife in Bathtub

UPDATE 12:02 p.m.:

John Anthony Thomas was sentenced in court after attempting to drown his wife in a bathtub in Powhatan.

Thomas now faces 11 years for kidnapping, and eight years for felonious assault.

He will serve all 19 years consecutively.

------------------------------

A man found guilty for attempting to drown his wife in a bathtub is expected to learn his fate Wednesday morning.

John Anthony Thomas was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault.

The incident reportedly took place inside the couple's home in Powhatan.

The prosecution said Thomas grabbed his wife out of bed, dragged her into the bathroom, and tried to drown her in the bathtub.

He had reportedly drawn water in the tub earlier.

Sentencing is expected to start Wednesday morning at 11:30.

