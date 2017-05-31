State Officials Hold Opioid and Substance Abuse Seminar

The 2017 West Virginia Opioid and Substance Abuse Seminar is taking place at Wheeling Jesuit University, and was organized by former U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Speakers, such as U.S. Congressman Evan Jenkins and State Senator Ryan Weld, are discussing how different agencies are responding to the drug threat.

Ihlenfeld says he believes the key to tackling the opioid crisis is to pool community resources in prevention, treatment, and enforcement because the problem isn't like to go away any time soon.

"We have not peaked. The problem has not peaked. Unfortunately we're still headed upwards and we haven't leveled off to come back down. Because of all the synthetic opioids that we're seeing out there on the street, the problem has actually gotten worse. We've got to fight even harder than ever if we're going to make a difference," said Former U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, II.

Officials from the city of Huntington are also speaking about how they are fighting the drug epidemic.

The city made national news In August of last year after 26 people overdosed in a five hour span.