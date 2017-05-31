Bubba's Burghers Wants Pens Fans to Eat-Up Catfish During Game 2

TRIADELPHIA, W. Va. ----- Bubba’s Burghers wants Penguins fans to eat up the Catfish during tonight’s Penguins vs Predators game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.



After Jacob Waddell had the guts to throw a catfish on the ice during game 1, Bubba’s thought it was time for Pens fans to eat up those catfish.



“We all know that penguins eat fish as the biggest part of their diets, so we thought, Penguins fans should eat up those Catfish that the Predators throw on the ice at their games and now on our ice”, said Bubba Snider of Bubba’s Burghers.



Starting at 6 pm. on Wednesday, and through tonight’s game, Bubba’s will be serving deep fried catfish sandwiches for Penguins fans to devour.



“Not only can Penguins fans eat the catfish tonight, they can also register to win an autographed Marc Andre Fleury autographed game jersey during the game as well” Bubba added.

With the game on 15 giant HD TV’s with game sound, Bubba’s is the perfect place to watch the Stanley Cup Finals.



Bubba’s Burghers is a farm to table restaurant, that offers 100% fresh, never frozen food. Their proprietary Burghers made from New York Strip, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket, is ground fresh daily.



Located in the Highlands past the Marquee Cinemas, Bubba’s is locally owned and operated and is also a Service Disabled Veteran locally owned business.