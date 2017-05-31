Cow Found Roaming Around College Campus

School may be out for the summer, but West Liberty University as a new member on campus.

A cow, well a steer to be more specific, has been seen roaming around campus for the last two days. West Liberty University Police Chief Joe Montemurro said one of his officers has contacted many of the local farms to see if they're missing a member of their cattle and no one is taking ownership of the college cow.

If you have any information about the steer or think it might be yours, you can call the campus police department at (304)336-8021.

The police department will try to help you get him pack to your farm.