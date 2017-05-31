Tips Offered to Keep Teen Drivers Safe This Summer

Memorial Day has come and gone, which means summer is unofficially underway.

According to AAA though, Memorial Day also marked the start of the 100 deadliest days on the road for teenage drivers.

Safe-driving advocates believe parents won't have to worry about these 100 days as long as they practice driving with their teens.

Teens can also increase their safety on the road by turning down the radio, going the speed limit, and ignoring their phones, which is what Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer believes is key.

"When you're looking down at the cell phone, you're not paying attention. And when you're not paying attention, you may run a red light or a stop sign. It seems like a minor thing, but those accidents can cause severe injuries or a death," Palmer said.

West Virginia law prohibits talking or texting on the phone while driving, which is why officials will be on high alert during this year's 100-day period to see if teens are looking down or if their phones are in their hands.

Over the past five years, more than 5,000 people nationwide were killed in crashes during this 100-day period.

60% percent of those crashes involved distracted teens.

"It's very, very awful that these kids drink, do drugs, and stuff like that, and especially their phones. Put them away and save a lot of people, a lot of them. Just be safe for your parents and plus, yourself," said Winifred Horvath, a mother and Ohio Valley resident.

Some other steps to keep your teens safe this summer is to remind them to slow down, to leave enough stopping distance between cars, and most importantly, keep their eyes on the road and not on their phones.