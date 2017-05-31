Volunteers Turn Vacant Lot into 'Good Neighbor Garden'

Some folks who take pride in their community are working to turn a vacant lot into a space to grow food and host a weekly farmer's market.

It's all happening at the corner of Hanover and Fifth Streets in Martins Ferry. Dan and Nicole Stephens are part of the group known as Project Forward, who are working to make Martins Ferry a more appealing place to live and work.

Wednesday volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got down and dirty, planting what they hope will be a fruitful harvest in the 'Good Neighbor Garden', "I think something like this allows people to come out and even if it's something as small as a garden and a project of this nature, at least we're getting out and we're trying to find a good way of using our resources the be able to support good causes," said 'Good Neighbor Garden' owner, Dan Stephens.

The Farmer's Market is set to open on June 30th and the hours are Fridays 2-6 and Saturdays 8:30-2. They are also working to bring some new festivals to the city.

Stephens also said a medical business will soon move into the lot next door, but he can't provide any other details on that at this time.