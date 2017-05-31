Brooke Hills Park is New and Improved

There's some exciting news for Brooke County!

In 1954, land was donated to be used by the community.

Now, officials are excited to show people what they've been up and the changes they've made to Brooke Hills Park.

Some of the changes include a new pool, a new disc golf course, foot golf, mini golf, paintball and even some new additions to the playground that allow children with disabilities to use the equipment.

Brooke Hills Park Manager Janice McFadden said she is very excited about the changes.

"It's very important for us to have this park for our people in the community. We hope that they all come out and enjoy it. We have people from all over, from Pennsylvania, Ohio, everywhere. Come out and see what we have to offer. It's wonderful.")

A grand opening will be held this Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

All day the pool, paddle boats and mini golf will be free! The Park will also have face painting and inflatables.

Officials also confirm that there will be two more phases for renovating the Park. They include new cabins, a sportsplex, expanding the waterpark, and more.