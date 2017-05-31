Village of Bellaire In Talks of Disbanding Police Department

The Village of Bellaire may reportedly disband its police department in order to save money.

It's a long way from actually happening, but the idea that's been discussed behind closed doors, until now, is finally coming to light.

Dan Brown said it was in a recent work session of council when the discussion came out.

Brown said they were discussing the fact that the village is reportedly $222,000 in the hole, and they were talking about what could be done to fix that.

"And about three-quarters of the way through the meeting, the administration stopped, talked among themselves, and then made the suggestion that we disband the Bellaire Police Department. They are suggesting that we bring the Sheriff's Department in. There was a meeting a couple of months ago that was initiated by our village administrator and it included our mayor. And they're, they're pushing forward for this," said Brown.

Brown said they claim it could save the Village $250,000, but it would be up to council and the Belmont County Commissioners.

Sheriff Dave Lucas declined to comment, saying it's too early at this point.

Village Administrator Scott Porter said it will be discussed at a work session Wednesday evening.