Two Men Arrested Following Brooke County Robbery and Assault

Two people were arrested after a fight on Wednesday in Brooke County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 317 Bethany Pike in Wellsburg.

The victim, who had a slice on his finger, said two men, Derek Wallace and Roman Wild, attacked him. The victim told officers that Wallace held a knife near him and had him in a choke hold after he allegedly punched him in the face.

He also told police that Wallace stole his duffel bag with his personal belongings.

Before police got on scene, Wallace and Wild reportedly got away from the scene in a red vehicle.

Officers later located that car on Rainie Drive in Colliers.

A K9 officer had to be sent into the woods and eventually found the two at a home nearby.

They were both arrested without incident, and accepted their responsibility in the attack.

Wallace and Wild are being charged with first degree robbery an assault during a commission of a felony.

They were taken to the Northern Regional Jail to await arraignment by a Brooke County Magistrate.